With the price of bitcoin knocking on $12K, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another time-saving news roundup.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin pushed above $12,000 as President Donald Trump ordered emergency economic aid measures that might just be a precursor to a new spending bill worth trillions of dollars.

The attacker attempted to double-spend roughly $3.3 million during the second attack.

Ethereum Classic’s recent 51% attacks highlight the value of large open-source networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum – it’s about more than hashrate.