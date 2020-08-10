With the price of bitcoin knocking on $12K, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another time-saving news roundup.

Today's stories:

First Mover: Bitcoin Hits $12K as Trump Orders Checks for Unemployed (Voters)

Bitcoin pushed above $12,000 as President Donald Trump ordered emergency economic aid measures that might just be a precursor to a new spending bill worth trillions of dollars. 

Ethereum Classic Attacker Double-Spends $1.68M: Report

The attacker attempted to double-spend roughly $3.3 million during the second attack. 

Crypto Attacks and What They Mean for Open-Source Value

Ethereum Classic’s recent 51% attacks highlight the value of large open-source networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum – it’s about more than hashrate.

