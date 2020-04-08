Tesla uses blockchain for supply chains and a new hack can whisper to your phone. This is CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Tracks Stocks Up to $7.4K Before Sliding Back to $7.1K

Bitcoin Cash Undergoes 'Halving' Event, Casting Shadow on Miner Profitability

Tesla Completes Blockchain Pilot to Speed China Imports Process

A New Ultrasonic Hack Can Exploit Your Siri

CoinDesk Markets Daily
