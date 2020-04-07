Crypto beats traditional markets while a COVID-19 vaccine enters human trials. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's Stories:

Up 3%: Bitcoin Leaves S&P 500 Behind in Year-to-Date Recovery

Germany's Crypto Custody Law Hits a Snag: Startups Can't Get Bank Accounts

China Will 'Undoubtedly' Pursue Digital Yuan, Central Bank Says

Nestlé Partners With Rainforest Alliance to Trace Coffee Beans

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastCoinDesk Markets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.