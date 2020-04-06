Tesla is building ventilators while ether (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC) remain correlated. It's all on today's episode of CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's Stories:

Ether-Bitcoin Price Volatility Spread Hits 4-Month Low

Major Crypto Firms Including Binance, Civic, Tron Targeted in Flood of Lawsuits

Victims Accuse Wells Fargo Subsidiary of Turning Blind Eye to $35M Crypto Ponzi

SEC Charges 2 With Fraudulent Water-Backed Token Sale

Tesla shows how it's building ventilators with car parts

