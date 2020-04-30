Here comes the BTC bump while Telegram pulls back on its token sale. This is CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Options Trading Volumes Surge as Price Moves Above $9.4K

Coinbase Suffers Temporary Outage as Bitcoin Soars as High as $8,900

Older Mining Machines Turn Profitable Again as Bitcoin Rises Ahead of Halving

Telegram Caves to US Regulators: Delays Blockchain Launch, Offers to Return $1.2B to Investors

