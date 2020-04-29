BTC prices rise as experts agree the halving isn't that big a deal. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Rises Above $8.1K as Bull's Eye April Gain for Fifth Year Running

YouTube Suspends Ripple's Tech Chief Days After XRP Scam Lawsuit Filing

Crypto Data Provider Skew Raises $5M, Launches Trade Execution Platform

Bitcoin’s Halving Is Irrelevant For Some Large Traders

