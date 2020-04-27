The halving is driving up BTC's price while regulators around the world are looking more closely at crypto. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Hits Highest Level Since Black Thursday Amid Halving Buzz

The Netherlands' AMLD5 Interpretation Appears to Be Killing Crypto Firms

US Regulator Clears Security Token Trading System to Launch

Bitcoin Miner Maker Ebang Files for a $100M US IPO

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsCoinDesk Markets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.