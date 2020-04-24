BTC could hit $9K this year and Purse might have a second life. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast.

Today's stories:

First Mover: Bitcoin Jumps as Fed Assets Top $6.5T and Traders Focus on Halving

Bidooh Founders Admit to Cloning Business for Rival Advertising Venture

Immunity Passes Explained: Should We Worry About Privacy?

Bitcoin Startup Purse May Have a Lifeline After All

