Bitcoin is going around and around while Italy uses the blockchain to prevent fake news. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's stories:

First Mover: Bitcoin Catches Almighty Dollar Even During 2020's Dash for Cash

Starbucks, McDonald's Among 19 Firms to Test China's Digital Yuan: Report

Openfinance Warns It Will Delist All Security Tokens Without New Funds

Italy's Leading Wire Service Is Using Ethereum to Thwart Copycats

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsCoinDesk Markets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.