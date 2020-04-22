Bitcoin reacts to stimulus packages and the U.K. bails out Big Tech. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Bitcoin Approaches $7K as US Passes New $480B Stimulus Package

Everledger Offers Diamond Industry Blockchain-Based Carbon Offsetting

UK's Tech Bailout Could Help Blockchain Devs Weather COVID-19 Shutdown

Ripple Sues YouTube for Allowing 'Scams' That Promise Free XRP

