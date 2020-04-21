Bitcoin drops thanks to the oil crisis while a hacker returns $25 million in stolen crypto. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Todays stories:

Bitcoin Under Pressure After Oil Prices Crash to Record Lows

dForce Hacker Returns Almost All of Stolen $25M in Crypto

European Contact Tracing Consortium Faces Wave of Defections

Big Tech Signs Rare Open Source Pledge During Coronavirus

Just a Test: China Central Bank Confirms Digital Yuan Mobile App Trials

