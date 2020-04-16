Bitcoin did something weird last night and Facebook scales back its stablecoin plans. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Price Spikes Above $7.1K, Liquidating $23 Million on BitMEX

This App Tracks the Impact of Your Donation to Combat Coronavirus

Mystery Hacker Tries to Steal Crypto Through Fake Google Chrome Wallet Extensions

Libra Scales Back Global Currency Ambitions in Concession to Regulators

