BTC bumps against $7K while cowboys put land records on the blockchain. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Tests $7K as Spot Trading Volumes Subside to Normal Levels

Overstock Subsidiary to Put Wyoming County Land Registry on the Blockchain

MakerDAO Users Sue Stablecoin Issuer Following 'Black Thursday' Losses

Another Bitcoin Mining Firm Warns COVID-19 Pandemic May Harm Its Business

