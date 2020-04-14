Today on CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast we watch gold beat BTC while Europe builds out a powerful new contact-tracing system.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Stuck Below $7K Even as Gold Surges to Over 7-Year High

Europe Looks for Contact Tracing That Remembers Privacy

Bitmain Partially Refunds Bitcoin Miner Buyers After Price Cuts

Exchange Banking on TON's Gram Tokens to Shut Down After Telegram Court Order

FBI Warns COVID-19 Scammers Are Targeting Crypto Holders

