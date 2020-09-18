As bitcoin battles to establish a foothold above $11K and with DeFi surging on Ethereum, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Bitcoin is again looking to establish a foothold above $11,000 on Friday, although the technical charts are anything but stridently bullish.
More than 92,000 bitcoins have been tokenized on Ethereum.
Decentralized trading platform Uniswap has launched a governance token, UNI, minting 1 billion coins to be released to the public over the next four years.
A minimum of 400 UNI was airdropped to everyone who used Uniswap prior to September. Some called it “stimulus for Ethereum users.”
Miners may be the real winners from DeFi as a surge in Ethereum activity sees them earn a record $16 million in a day.
