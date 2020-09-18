As bitcoin battles to establish a foothold above $11K and with DeFi surging on Ethereum, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Rises Back to $11K Despite Signs of Indecision in the Market

Bitcoin is again looking to establish a foothold above $11,000 on Friday, although the technical charts are anything but stridently bullish.

Bitcoin Supply on Ethereum Tops $1B

More than 92,000 bitcoins have been tokenized on Ethereum.

Uniswap Launches Governance Token to Keep Up With Rival

Decentralized trading platform Uniswap has launched a governance token, UNI, minting 1 billion coins to be released to the public over the next four years.

Uniswap Recaptures DeFi Buzz With UNI Token’s Airdropped Debut

A minimum of 400 UNI was airdropped to everyone who used Uniswap prior to September. Some called it “stimulus for Ethereum users.”

Ethereum Smashes Records as DeFi Hype Sends Transactions and Miner Revenue Soaring

Miners may be the real winners from DeFi as a surge in Ethereum activity sees them earn a record $16 million in a day.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.