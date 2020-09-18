As bitcoin battles to establish a foothold above $11K and with DeFi surging on Ethereum, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin is again looking to establish a foothold above $11,000 on Friday, although the technical charts are anything but stridently bullish.

More than 92,000 bitcoins have been tokenized on Ethereum.

Decentralized trading platform Uniswap has launched a governance token, UNI, minting 1 billion coins to be released to the public over the next four years.

A minimum of 400 UNI was airdropped to everyone who used Uniswap prior to September. Some called it “stimulus for Ethereum users.”