With BTC crossing into bullish territory and a new smart contract-powered tokenized DeFi Index, CoinDesk's Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin (BTC) has crossed into the bullish territory but may remain vulnerable to another sell-off in stocks.

Data company DeFi Pulse and investment-minded Set Protocol have created a permissionless index of the very best DeFi tokens, called the DeFiPulse Index.

Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy, said Tuesday his company has acquired an additional $175 million in bitcoin (BTC) in a single purchase.