Bitcoin (BTC) has crossed into the bullish territory but may remain vulnerable to another sell-off in stocks.
Data company DeFi Pulse and investment-minded Set Protocol have created a permissionless index of the very best DeFi tokens, called the DeFiPulse Index.
Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy, said Tuesday his company has acquired an additional $175 million in bitcoin (BTC) in a single purchase.
DeFi lending project bZx has been able to recover about $8 million in cryptocurrency from an attacker who stole the funds after exploiting a code bug over the weekend.
