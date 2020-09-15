With BTC crossing into bullish territory and a new smart contract-powered tokenized DeFi Index, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Analyst ‘Cautiously Bullish’ on Bitcoin but Says Equity Sell-Off Still a Threat

Bitcoin (BTC) has crossed into the bullish territory but may remain vulnerable to another sell-off in stocks.

New Index From DeFi Pulse and Set Protocol Offers Easy Access to 10 DeFi Tokens in 1

Data company DeFi Pulse and investment-minded Set Protocol have created a permissionless index of the very best DeFi tokens, called the DeFiPulse Index.

MicroStrategy Buys $175M More in Bitcoin, Upping BTC Holdings to $425M

Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy, said Tuesday his company has acquired an additional $175 million in bitcoin (BTC) in a single purchase.

DeFi Lender bZx Reclaims $8M Stolen in Sunday’s Attack

DeFi lending project bZx has been able to recover about $8 million in cryptocurrency from an attacker who stole the funds after exploiting a code bug over the weekend.

