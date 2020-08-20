With bitcoin taking a back seat to the DeFi boom and data platforms aiming for the moon, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin’s price could pull back even further should the dollar stage a full-blown recovery on the back of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

OMG has more than doubled in the past seven days as record Ethereum fees lead investors to look more closely at layer 2 solutions.

There will be two blockchain voting pilots for Russia’s off-year election next month.