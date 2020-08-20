With bitcoin taking a back seat to the DeFi boom and data platforms aiming for the moon, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Risks Deeper Drop if Dollar Rebounds

Bitcoin’s price could pull back even further should the dollar stage a full-blown recovery on the back of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. 

OMG Price Doubles as DeFi and Record Ethereum Fees Create ‘Perfect Storm’

OMG has more than doubled in the past seven days as record Ethereum fees lead investors to look more closely at layer 2 solutions.  

Russia’s New Blockchain Elections Remain Centralized

There will be two blockchain voting pilots for Russia’s off-year election next month.

TechCrunch: Moon lander startup ispace raises $28 million and launches a new lunar data platform

