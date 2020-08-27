With bitcoin slightly bearish and cyber bandits pillaging New Zealand’s NZX exchange, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin’s options market foresees little price turbulence in the short term, even as markets awaited a key speech from the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The New York Stock Exchange may now allow some companies to raise capital via direct listings rather than IPOs.

NZX has halted trading for the third day in a row as a result of cybercriminals attempting to extort cryptocurrency.

The Fed confirmed if inflation consistently falls below its 2% target – as it has for most of the last decade – it will target inflation above 2%. Here’s our live commentary.