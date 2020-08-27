With bitcoin slightly bearish and cyber bandits pillaging New Zealand’s NZX exchange, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:


Bitcoin’s Implied Volatility Falls Sharply Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech 

Bitcoin’s options market foresees little price turbulence in the short term, even as markets awaited a key speech from the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

NYSE Can Allow Firms to Raise Funding Through Direct Listings, Says SEC 

The New York Stock Exchange may now allow some companies to raise capital via direct listings rather than IPOs.

New Zealand Stock Exchange Hit Repeatedly by Cybercriminals Demanding Bitcoin 

NZX has halted trading for the third day in a row as a result of cybercriminals attempting to extort cryptocurrency.

Commentary: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Details Inflation Target Changes

The Fed confirmed if inflation consistently falls below its 2% target – as it has for most of the last decade – it will target inflation above 2%. Here’s our live commentary.

