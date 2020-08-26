With bitcoin’s silver lining and Ribbit’s $350 million “Blank Check,” CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin’s latest price drop may have a silver lining.

While it’s unclear how much Ribbit Leap will focus on crypto or blockchain acquisitions, it comes at a time of renewed exuberance in the sector.

The deal is a strategic play for FTX, whose clientele consists largely of quants and professional traders, to attract more retail customers.

Brazil’s crypto scene has been unbanked, unregulated and awash in legal uncertain for its entire history.