With Turkey getting bullish on bitcoin and BitMex blocking users in part of Canada, CoinDesk's Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

The funds likely boosted short positions to take advantage of attractive “cash and carry” yields.

Venture capital is no longer just for the rich, as crypto markets let traders bet on early-stage digital-asset startups, risks included.

The relationship between economic crisis and crypto exchange activity in Turkey appears to have changed, with bitcoin coming out on the winning end.

The veteran cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is to block users in Ontario, apparently at the behest of the local securities regulator.