Leveraged Funds Take Record Bearish Positions in Bitcoin Futures 

The funds likely boosted short positions to take advantage of attractive “cash and carry” yields. 

First Mover: Anything-Goes Token Market Repudiates Rich-Only Venture Capital Club

Venture capital is no longer just for the rich, as crypto markets let traders bet on early-stage digital-asset startups, risks included. 

Istanbul or ‘Coinstantinople’? Inside Turkey’s Bitcoin Bull Market 

The relationship between economic crisis and crypto exchange activity in Turkey appears to have changed, with bitcoin coming out on the winning end. 

Crypto Derivatives Exchange BitMEX to Block Ontario Traders

The veteran cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is to block users in Ontario, apparently at the behest of the local securities regulator.

