With bitcoin still pulling back and LND learning to wumbo, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

While soaring open interest can be a sign of a continuing trend, the offloading of calls suggests bitcoin could correct further.

LND now supports Lightning Network wumbo channels. These channels have the capacity to hold more funds, and users can send larger bitcoin transactions.

Mexo, a cryptocurrency exchange designed for the Latin American user, launched on Thursday.

The Office of the Court of Justice is developing its blockchain as part of Thailand’s court digitization campaign.