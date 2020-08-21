With bitcoin still pulling back and LND learning to wumbo, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Options Open Interest Nears All Time High – But Rise in Puts Could Presage Drop

While soaring open interest can be a sign of a continuing trend, the offloading of calls suggests bitcoin could correct further.

Ready to Wumbo: LND Enables More, Larger Bitcoin Transactions on Lightning 

LND now supports Lightning Network wumbo channels. These channels have the capacity to hold more funds, and users can send larger bitcoin transactions.

VC-Backed Crypto Exchange Mexo Launches in Latin America 

Mexo, a cryptocurrency exchange designed for the Latin American user, launched on Thursday.

Thailand Is Prepping to Move Judicial System Records to a Blockchain

The Office of the Court of Justice is developing its blockchain as part of Thailand’s court digitization campaign.

