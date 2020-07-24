With BTC up 3.5% on the week and ETH up a lot more, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today's Bitcoin News:

With Coinbase rumored to be considering a share listing, some say a move toward more public ownership could accelerate mainstream crypto adoption.

The Norwegian browser maker has disclosed its crypto wallet user numbers for the first time.

Visa said crypto is part of “the future of money,” members of the U.S. Senate think the dollar should go digital and OCC will allow banks to custody crypto.

The video-sharing giant filed a motion to dismiss Ripple’s lawsuit that alleges that YouTube did not do enough to stop free XRP giveaway scams, copyright infringement.