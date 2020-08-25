With bitcoin still under $12K and Aave pulling ahead of MakerDAO, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Powell’s Coming Inflation Speech May Weigh Over Dollar and Boost Bitcoin: Analysts 

The Federal Reserve chief is expected to bolster expectations of inflation in a keynote Thursday. That may be bad for the U.S. dollar but good for bitcoin.

Aave Becomes Second DeFi Project to Unseat MakerDAO for Most TVL 

DeFi credit market Aave has pulled ahead of stablecoin mint MakerDAO for the title of most collateral staked on Ethereum, according to DeFiPulse. 

Huawei Builds Blockchain Platform to Help Beijing Government Manage People’s Data 

Huawei’s cloud services arm is helping the Beijing government set up a blockchain platform that would better track and manage people’s data.

Bank for International Settlements: Rise of the central bank digital currencies: drivers, approaches and technologies

A recent paper by the Bank for International Settlements looks at the economic reasoning behind central bank digital currencies and how they may be shaped for future implementation via mainstream adoption.

