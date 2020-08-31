With bitcoin still lagging behind U.S stocks and additional tax guidance in the U.S., CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

While bitcoin is eyeing an August gain for the first time in three years, the cryptocurrency is still lagging U.S. stocks over the month.

China Construction Bank had quietly opened up the wallet service of China’s digital yuan to public users – but has now disabled it shortly after the feature gained wide attention.

Chairman Powell’s speech on Thursday highlighted how much the Federal Reserve’s role is changing, and that’s an opportunity for the crypto industry.

The U.S. tax department has provided guidance around crypto revenue earned from microtasks via crowdsourcing platforms and, yes, such income is taxable.