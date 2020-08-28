With bitcoin and gold reversing losses, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:


Bitcoin, Gold Recover After Jerome Powell Speech Shakes Markets 

Bitcoin and gold are reversing losses seen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a more relaxed approach to tackling inflation.

Binance’s Bitcoin ‘Bid-Ask Spreads’ Tighten as Cryptocurrency Markets Mature 

The narrowing gap between bitcoin buy and sell orders on big exchanges like Binance shows an increasing depth to cryptocurrency markets.   

Chainalysis Report Shows Healthy Crypto Usage in Venezuela 

The Venezuelan government’s push to create a cryptocurrency-centric economy appears to be working, but perhaps not in the way officials had hoped.

Bitmain, Ebang Among 21 Bitcoin Mining Farms Stripped of Energy Perks in Inner Mongolia

Affected mining centers in the area may see a notable increase in electricity costs.

