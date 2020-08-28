With bitcoin and gold reversing losses, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin and gold are reversing losses seen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a more relaxed approach to tackling inflation.

The narrowing gap between bitcoin buy and sell orders on big exchanges like Binance shows an increasing depth to cryptocurrency markets.

The Venezuelan government’s push to create a cryptocurrency-centric economy appears to be working, but perhaps not in the way officials had hoped.

Affected mining centers in the area may see a notable increase in electricity costs.