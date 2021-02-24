A report by a Melbourne-based cryptocurrency exchange found that bitcoin is more popular among investors than gold in Australia.
- Crypto exchange BTC Markets' report surveyed 2,000 investors in Australia, finding that 12.6% held cryptocurrency compared to 12.1% holding precious metal, Motley Fool has reported.
- Around one in three crypto investors have made their first investment since March 2020 when the stock markets plunged at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Nearly a quarter of these investors state they plan to hold their investments for more than three years.
- BTC Markets CEO Caroline Bowler claims that a year ago crypto investors tended to be men aged 24-45, but they now include more retirees, high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.
- About a quarter of investors holding crypto earn more than $AUS 100,000 ($79,000) a year.
