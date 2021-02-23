Bitcoin mining firm Northern Data is said to be planning to list in the U.S. in order to raise up to $500 million.
- Northern Data is in talks with Credit Suisse over the listing, which could take place later this year, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
- The Frankfurt-headquartered firm owns, among others, the world’s largest cryptocurrency mining facility in Rockdale, Texas, which has a planned capacity of 1 gigawatt by the end of 2021.
- Northern Data is already listed on Deutsche Börse's Xetra trading venue under the ticker NB2.
- Shareholders include Cryptology Asset Group, the investment company backed by Mike Novogratz and Block.One.
