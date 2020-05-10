Although some believe bitcoin mining is a wasteful activity, on today's show we dig into the relative world of constant fuel production, lumpy demand and bitcoin-based load balancing.

After years of bitcoin mining domination by China-based miners, some U.S. power producers, both professional and incidental, are beginning to get into the game as a way to be more green. It's a narrative reversal if ever we've seen one and if proven successful by the early players could change the bitcoin mining landscape as we know it.

But even without a "green bitcoin" narrative in the U.S., one of China's two major mining advantages has evaporated as Moore's Law stretches out the useful lifespan of modern bitcoin miners hardware.

Correction: Before installing miners, Greenidge Generation previously shut down during off-peak season, during the episode Adam incorrectly stated that it previously shut down during off-peak hours.

