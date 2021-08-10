Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company CleanSpark has acquired a second data center in the U.S. state of Georgia for $6.6 million.
- The 87,000-square-foot facility is located in Norcross, 33 miles from the company's current operation in Atlanta, CleanSpark announced Tuesday.
- The acquisition will provide 20 megawatts of additional power, enough for the installation of 6,000 additional S19 mining machines. It is expected to produce over 650 PH/s. (PH/s stands for "peta" hashes per second, or one quadrillion hashes per second, a measure of the computational power of a mining machine.)
- "Based on current difficulty rates, this processing power would result in an additional five to six bitcoins per day," CEO Zack Bradford said. "This, along with our other initiatives, is expected to result in 2.0 EH/s (exahashes per second, or one quintillion hashes per second) by the end of 2021, which, at current difficulty rates, would result in 17 to 18 bitcoins per day."
- CleanSpark said it expects the center to be fully operational by late 2021.
- The facility is part of Georgia's Simple Solar program, which allows CleanSpark to offset any carbon-based energy included in its energy mix with solar power.
