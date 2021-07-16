Police in Malaysia seized 1,039 bitcoin mining machines worth RM5.3 million (US$1.3 million) and arrested eight people.
- Police in the northwestern city of Miri seized the machines in joint operations with Sarawak Energy (SEB), the region's electricity company, between February and April, Bernama reported Friday.
- Eight individuals were arrested and accused of stealing electricity from SEB, Miri Police Chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said.
- "A total of six people have been successfully charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code for electricity theft and have been fined up to RM8,000 ($1,900) and jailed for up to eight months," he said in a statement.
- The machines related to the court case were disposed of at Miri police headquarters, the report said.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.