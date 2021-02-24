U.K.-listed Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. on Wednesday.
- Announced in a news release at the London Stock Exchange, the cryptocurrency mining firm said its ordinary shares will trade on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "ARBKF."
- The company said the news marks an upgrade from its previous presence on the middle-tier OTCQB Venture Market, which usually includes small foreign issuers and penny stocks.
- "The OTCQX is the highest tier of the OTC market and we are delighted to have qualified to begin trading,” said Peter Wall, Argo Blockchain CEO.
- “This approval will give increased access to U.S. institutional and retail investors looking to invest in the company ... as the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors continue to gather momentum," Wall added.
Read more: Argo Blockchain Gets Priority Access to ePIC’s Bitcoin Miner Production, Starts With $8M Buy
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.