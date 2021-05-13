Argo Blockchain, a U.K.-listed cryptocurrency mining company, has purchased two data centers in the Canadian province of Quebec to support its “green mining vision.”

  • The data centers, with a combined 20 megawatts, are powered almost entirely by hydroelectric energy, Argo said Thursday.
  • The centers already house a "significant proportion" of the firm's mining equipment.
  • The purchase gives Argo greater control over the facilities in which it conducts its operations, it said.
  • Detailed terms of the mostly non-cash acquisition were not disclosed, but consisted mainly of the assumption of existing bank obligations and the application of a previously paid deposit.
  • In March, Argo acquired land in Texas for the construction of a new mining center by buying New York firm DPN.

CanadaBlockchainArgo Blockchaindata centers
