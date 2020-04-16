On this episode, we'll join Anita Posch in Zimbabwe as she speaks with Tongayi Choto, a software developer, entrepreneur and bitcoin maximalist.

In part 5 of this six-part documentary podcast series, Anita goes deep with Tongayi, who founded Afriblocks, a Global Pan-African Freelance platform connecting professionals around the world. They talk about the problems young Zimbabweans are facing and Tongayi's approach to make lives better. Later, Anita answers listener questions about the current use of bitcoin, other methods of payment in Zimbabwe and more.

Topics:

Africa: High potential, but not enough opportunities

Pan-African Freelance network

Payments in cryptocurrencies

The use of smart contracts for releasing funds

Scams like MMM, Onecoin, bitclub

The Volatility of bitcoin being a huge problem for poor people

The impact of the Lightning Network in Africa

Internet bundles

Listener questions:

What is preventing widespread usage of bitcoin? Tech? Awareness? Laws? Working, cheap alternatives (Ecocash)? Fees?

Are there bitcoin OGs in the community and if so are they still actively supporting the newcomers?

Not sure if M-Pesa is available in Zimbabwe/Botswana. But if so, why would anybody use bitcoin instead of already available digital payment solutions such as M-Pesa?

Did you hear anything about http://beforward.jp and bitcoin?

I am interested [in] how well people understand if their own governments money is good money for them (in terms of purchasing power, inflation etc). What share of people, in your impression (sic), are asking themselves this question in these countries?

Are Zimbabweans living overseas using bitcoin for remittances? If so, how does this channel work? How do bitcoin remittances compare to alternatives like Western Union?

