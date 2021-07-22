Bitcoin appears to have found its footing after Wednesday’s nearly 10% rise, its biggest gain since July 17, and may soon challenge the upper end of its monthslong trading range of $30,000 to $40,000.

“We are now short-term bullish to the topside against the $30,000 region triple bottom with strong bullish divergence,” Singapore-based QCP Capital said. “In addition to this, the market is short gamma to the topside – a break above $35,000-$36,000 could trigger a quick short squeeze towards the $40,000-$42,000 range top.”

Bitcoin bears have failed at least three times in the past two months to establish a foothold under $30,000. While prices did close (UTC) below the key support earlier this week, Wednesday’s jump to $32,000 negated the bearish breakdown.

Bitcoin triple bottom plus bullish RSI divergence Source: QCP Capital, TradingView

The persistent defense of the $30,000 mark has taken the shape of a so-called triple bottom pattern on the daily chart, which also shows a bullish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI). The pattern occurs when the indicator prints higher lows, contradicting weakness in price, and is a signal of seller exhaustion and scope for a price bounce.

The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $34,500 may offer immediate resistance. According to Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, a breakout above the 50-day SMA would target the 200-day SMA near $44,000.

Patrick Heusser, head of trading at Crypto Finance, also pointed to $35,000 as a critical level. “Order book flow looks good, but a lot of stale selling orders are coming up in the $35,000 area, which still need to be cleared,” Heusser said.

Lastly, market participants who went “short gamma” by selling call options – or insurance against bullish moves – at or above $35,000 over the past few weeks may resort to hedging, that is buying spot or futures, if prices rise to above $35,000.

That, in turn, may bolster the bullish move, possibly yielding a test of $40,000-$42,000, as anticipated by QCP Capital. Being short gamma means being an option writer (seller) regardless of whether the option is a call or put. Traders typically write options when they expect the underlying asset to see low-volatility consolidation.

Bitcoin is currently trading at near $31,800, representing a 1% drop on the day, according to CoinDesk 20.