The podcaster and CEO of Onramp Invest discusses DeFi, income inequality and the opportunity for bitcoin in 2021.

The wealth adviser and CEO of Onramp Invest discusses why the Federal Reserve continues to ignore its role in income inequality and what the bitcoin community can do to be a force for positive change.

