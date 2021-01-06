Bitcoin investing makes sense as part of an investment portfolio in this current economic environment with a weak dollar, former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh said during a Squawk Box interview on CNBC.
- Warsh said part of the current large inflow of funds into bitcoin has come from gold. "I guess if you are under 40, bitcoin is your new gold," the former Fed governor said.
- “I think that bitcoin does make sense as part of a portfolio in this environment where you have the most fundamental shift in monetary policy since Paul Volcker ... I’m not surprised bitcoin is doing what it is doing,” said Warsh.
