The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies set new all-time highs Tuesday morning, the day before U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s highly anticipated listing on Nasdaq.
- Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reached $63,191.37, topping the previous peak price of $61,453 observed about a month ago, as per CoinDesk 20 data.
- In recent trading, the price of the leading cryptocurrency had given back some of its gains, trading at $62,757.59, up 4.55% over the last 24 hours and more than 100% year to date.
- The rally comes after weeks of bitcoin trading sluggishly in a narrow range below $60,000.
- Ether, the next largest crypto, set a new high water mark of $2,221.15, topping the previous high of $2,190 set early Saturday morning. In recent trading, the price of ETH was at $2,120.04, up 3.29% in the last 24 hours and almost 200% year to date.
- "Cryptocurrency markets are showing robust strength ahead of the Coinbase IPO as bitcoin moves into the all-time high territory," Matthew Dibb, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds, told CoinDesk
- "A re-rating of crypto assets is definitely on the cards following the $100b valuations of Coinbase's shares (COIN)," Dibb added.
- Analysts projections for COIN's listing are ranging from $19 billion to $230 billion, as discussed last week.
- COIN shares will provide traditional investors exposure to a crypto platform that earns money from fees while avoiding the volatility and risk of crypto assets themselves. "Coinbase will be a lower beta play," Delphi Digital's Kevin Kelly told Bloomberg.
- The exchange recently disclosed Q1 revenue growth of 840% year-on-year, blowing past analysts' estimates by a big margin.
- Alternative cryptocurrencies, in general, have performed better than bitcoin in recent weeks, pushing the latter's market dominance to two-year lows near 55%, according to data source TradingView.
UPDATE (April 13, 10:24 UTC): Updates share price.
UPDATE (April 13, 11:17 UTC): Adds that Ether is also at all-time high.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.