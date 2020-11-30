Why a price surge is not only attracting a new cadre of institutional investors, but also producing the beginnings of a new set of FUD.
On this historic day, NLW looks at bitcoin’s punch through its previous December 2017 all time high. Specifically, he looks at:
- How different people benchmark the all time high
- What drove the latest price action, including the prospect of a new investment from institutional asset management giant Guggenheim
- Why historian Niall Ferguson is arguing that bitcoin has won the Covid-19 monetary revolution
- Why macro giants including Raoul Pal, George Gammon and Ben Hunt got into disagreements with Bitcoin Twitter about how co-opted by the state and Wall Street bitcoin was likely to become
