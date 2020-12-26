The price of bitcoin (BTC) topped $25,000 for the first time ever, a mere week after breaking $24,000 for the first time.
- The price of the leading cryptocurrency continued its recent torrid run, setting a new all-time high of $25,005.53 before falling back to $24,971.23, up 6.28% on the day. Year-to-date BTC is up more than 240%.
- Institutional investors are perceived to be driving this record-setting run. Among them: Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital ($25 million in December); MassMutual ($100 million in December); and Guggenheim (up to 10% of its $5 billion macro fund).
