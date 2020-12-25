The director of research at Fidelity Digital Assets gives her take on the crypto space.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.
Ria Bhutoria is the director of research at Fidelity Digital Assets. In this conversation she gives listeners a look at how one of the most important institutional players in the space has viewed the evolution of bitcoin over the past year.
Find our guest online:
@riabhutoria
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.