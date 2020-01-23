View

Bitcoin’s range breakdown has opened the doors for a deeper pullback to support levels at $8,200 and $8,000.

The short-term indicators have turned bearish, supporting the case for further losses.

A move above $8,750 is needed to revive the immediate bullish view.

The broader outlook will remain bullish as long as prices are holding above $7,700, according to the weekly chart.

Bitcoin has dived out its recent trading range, opening the doors for a pullback to deeper support levels.

The top cryptocurrency ran into offers around $8,580 at 08:35 UTC and fell through the long-held support of $8,460 in a few minutes to hit a low of $8,340 – a level last seen on Jan. 14, according to CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index.

The drop to nine-day lows confirmed a downside break of the recent trading range of $8,460 to $8,750.

The cryptocurrency had entered consolidation mode during Sunday’s U.S. trading hours after the sudden reversal lower from highs near $9,200 range out of steam at $8,460 – the level, which saw bitcoin turn lower on Jan. 8.

So, it seems safe to say that the pullback from $9,200 has resumed with the range breakdown and a deeper drop to support at $8,200 and $8,000 could be in the offing.

At press time, bitcoin is changing hands near $8,415, representing a 2.72 percent drop on a 24-hour basis.

4-hour chart

The range breakdown has created room for a drop to at least $8,170 (target as per the measured move method).

Bitcoin charted multiple 4-hour candles with highs around $8,200 in the Jan. 11-13 period. As a result, $8,200 is a key support to watch out for. On similar lines, the psychological level of $8,000 is also crucial support.

On the higher side, $8,750 is the level to beat for the bulls. A sustained move that level would revive the short-term bullish view and allow a re-test of recent highs near $9,200.

However, a break above $8,750 looks unlikely, as the short-term indicators have made a bearish shift.

Daily chart

The MACD histogram, which is widely used to gauge trend strength and trend reversals, has crossed below zero, confirming a bullish-to-bearish trend change.

The 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) have produced bearish crossover.

8-hour chart

Bitcoin has lost its upward trajectory, as indicated by the "ascending pitchfork" breakdown.

The ascending pitchfork is a trend channel tool consisting of a median line in the center with two parallel equidistant lines on either side. These lines are drawn by from three points, representing a bottom, a correction high and a higher low.

All in all, the odds appear stacked in favor of a drop to $8,200 and possibly to $8,000.

Weekly chart

Bitcoin broke out of a six-month-long falling channel two weeks ago, confirming a long-term bullish reversal. The setup will remain valid as long as prices are holding above $7,700.

Disclosure: The author holds no cryptocurrency assets at the time of writing.