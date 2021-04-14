Bitcoin and ether, the two biggest cryptocurrencies, surged to new all-time high prices on Tuesday, hours before the shares of crypto exchange Coinbase are due to start trading on Nasdaq.
“Coinbase going public provides a further boost of confidence in the cryptocurrencies sector,” David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation, wrote in an email.
- The price for bitcoin (BTC), the oldest cryptocurrency and the largest by market value, set a new record of $64,829.14 before setting back to $63,633.51 at press time, up 0.8% in the last 24 hours based on CoinDesk 20 data.
- Ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain and the second-largest overall, set a new high-water mark of $2,399.61, before subsiding to $2,380.84, up 4.7% in the last 24 hours.
- The new marks continue a two-day surge by the two cryptocurrencies in the leadup to Coinbase's direct listing, a seminal moment in the history of crypto. Analysts said the extra publicity and investor-relations chatter surrounding the listing might lead to an uptick in the pace of cryptocurrency adoption, or at the very least, speculation.
