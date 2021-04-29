Asset manager WisdomTree has listed its ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded product (ETP) on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra market in Frankfurt and the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) in Zurich.
- The physically backed ETP, trading under the ticker “ETHW,” will track the spot price of ethereum and has an expense ratio of 0.95%, WisdomTree said in an emailed announcement Thursday.
- 21Shares and ETC Group both listed ethereum-backed ETP in Germany in March, while such products have been listed on the Swiss exchange for some years.
- This listing follows shortly after WisdomTree’s bitcoin (BTC) ETP listed in Frankfurt on April 14.
- As with the bitcoin ETP, ETHW will provide investors with exposure to ethereum without holding the crypto directly or having to store their own private keys.
- This comes as WisdomTree’s application to list a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. is being reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
