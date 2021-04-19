A bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) from Canadian digital asset manager 3iQ Corp is now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
- The “3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF” will trade in Canadian dollars under the ticker BTCQ and in U.S. dollars under the symbol BTCQ.U, the company announced Monday.
- It’s the fourth such bitcoin ETF to trade in the nation of 38 million. Canadian regulators last week approved multiple ether ETFs in a sign of the country’s willingness to serve crypto-curious investors. U.S. regulators, meanwhile, have yet to approve a bitcoin ETF after years of rejected applications.
- Prior to this latest listing, 3iQ already had a bitcoin ETF listed on the TSX. The firm’s CEO, Fred Pye, said it is “another milestone for the 3iQ team, bitcoin enthusiasts and investors across Canada.”
- The management fee for the ETF is 1.00% and 3iQ said it is absorbing any other expenses in excess of 0.25%.
Disclosure
