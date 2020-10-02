The head of bitcoin escrow company Volantis pleaded guilty in New York on Thursday to one count of commodities fraud for bilking an investor of over $3 million.
Jon Barry Thompson, 49, admitted in Manhattan federal district court that his crypto companies – Volantis Market Making LCC and Volantis Escrow Platform LLC – never followed through with a promised $3.25 million bitcoin buy for one unnamed customer in the summer of 2018.
- Thompson admitted to misrepresenting his companies' bitcoin custody, control, purchasing practices and risk exposure in order to secure the customer's funds.
- He then wired the cash to a third party without first receiving the bitcoin, as he had promised the customer he would.
- But the bitcoin never materialized and the customer's funds were never returned.
- Thompson could face a maximum 10-year prison term. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021.
Thompson also settled charges brought by the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission on Thursday. A newly filed consent order requires him to pay $7.4 million in restitution, permanently bars him from bitcoin trading, and compels him to cooperate with the CFTC in any future investigations.
- Thompson's pledge to cooperate may pay immediate dividends.
- In mid-September, SDNY prosecutors filed charges against two individuals who allegedly defrauded $3 million from the "principal" of Volantis bitcoin escrow in June 2018.