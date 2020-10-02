The head of bitcoin escrow company Volantis pleaded guilty in New York on Thursday to one count of commodities fraud for bilking an investor of over $3 million.

Jon Barry Thompson, 49, admitted in Manhattan federal district court that his crypto companies – Volantis Market Making LCC and Volantis Escrow Platform LLC – never followed through with a promised $3.25 million bitcoin buy for one unnamed customer in the summer of 2018.

Thompson admitted to misrepresenting his companies' bitcoin custody, control, purchasing practices and risk exposure in order to secure the customer's funds.

He then wired the cash to a third party without first receiving the bitcoin, as he had promised the customer he would.

But the bitcoin never materialized and the customer's funds were never returned.

Thompson could face a maximum 10-year prison term. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021.

Thompson also settled charges brought by the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission on Thursday. A newly filed consent order requires him to pay $7.4 million in restitution, permanently bars him from bitcoin trading, and compels him to cooperate with the CFTC in any future investigations.