FTX is sponsoring the development of the thing that brought us here: Bitcoin.
- The cryptocurrency exchange is committing $150,000 a year for the next three years to Brink, an organization that helps fund Bitcoin's open-source developer community, according to an announcement on Friday.
- "Bitcoin is foundational to the entire crypto space, and Brink is doing phenomenal work recruiting and supporting a new generation of talent to keep the network strong," FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement.
- Brink launched in 2020 with funding from the Human Rights Foundation, Square Crypto and crypto exchange Gemini. Crypto lender Nexo and others have chipped in since then.
- FTX joins a growing list of crypto firms stepping up to the plate to keep the open-source work of Bitcoin Core contributors well supported. It is the first company to make a multiyear donation commitment.
