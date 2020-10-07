Crypto trader, analyst and operator Qiao Wang looks at bitcoin’s macro resilience and why DeFi is here to stay.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.
Today on the Brief:
- Stimulus talk shutdown spooks markets
- House recommends antitrust actions but likely to get nowhere
- CBDC trial results from China
Our main discussion is with trader and entrepreneur Qiao Wang.
In this conversation, NLW and Qiao discuss:
- Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of a barrage of bad news
- Why DeFi is a natural next step from the foundation bitcoin has built
- How bitcoin could end up the reserve asset for DeFi
- Why regulation is the greatest threat to the spac
See also: ‘Good Reason to Worry’: What the BitMEX Indictment Means for DeFi and Bitcoin, Feat. Stephen Palley and Preston Byrne
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.