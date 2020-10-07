Crypto trader, analyst and operator Qiao Wang looks at bitcoin’s macro resilience and why DeFi is here to stay.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comNexo.io and Elliptic.

Today on the Brief:

  • Stimulus talk shutdown spooks markets
  • House recommends antitrust actions but likely to get nowhere
  • CBDC trial results from China

Our main discussion is with trader and entrepreneur Qiao Wang.

In this conversation, NLW and Qiao discuss:

  • Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of a barrage of bad news
  • Why DeFi is a natural next step from the foundation bitcoin has built 
  • How bitcoin could end up the reserve asset for DeFi
  • Why regulation is the greatest threat to the spac

See also: ‘Good Reason to Worry’: What the BitMEX Indictment Means for DeFi and Bitcoin, Feat. Stephen Palley and Preston Byrne

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

BitcoinEconomyPodcastsDeFiThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.