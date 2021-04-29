Bitcoin (BTC) declined late Thursday after a brief test spike to $56,000. The cryptocurrency was trading around $52,600 at the time of writing.

The largest cryptocurrency is down about 10% for the month to date and is on track for the worst month since January.

Bitcoin retraced roughly 50% of the prior two-week sell-off, which ended at a low around $47,000. However, the recovery was short-lived as intraday charts showed resistance around $56,000.

BTC remains below the 50-day moving average on the daily chart, a sign of slowing momentum.

Ether (ETH) also declined, to $2,720, after reaching an all-time high around $2,790 on Thursday. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up about 13% over the past seven days while BTC is up only 1.75%.

“Alts (altcoins) are now enjoying the attention bitcoin has brought them. The real question is, if bitcoin breaks lower and heads back to $50,000, will the rest of the crypto market take a bath or will the dominance index head back to record lows?” Matt Blom, head of sales and trading for the digital-asset exchange firm Diginex, wrote Thursday in a newsletter.