Bitcoin (BTC) selling continued during Asia hours as buyers failed to hold initial support at $34,000. Lower support is seen at $30,000, which could stabilize the current sell-off.

The downtrend since April has limited price recoveries and kept bitcoin in a tight range between $30,000 and $40,000 over the past month. However, momentum signals suggest selling pressure has weakened since the May correction, which could keep buyers active at support.

Bitcoin was trading around $32,000 at press time and is up about 4% over the past week.

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI. Source: TradingView