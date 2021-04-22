Bitcoin prices extended their recent decline late Thursday, falling for the seventh day in nine, to as low as $50,450.

The largest cryptocurrency was changing hands around $51,800 as of 21:23 coordinated universal time (5:23 p.m. ET).

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 9.8% since Sunday, the biggest drop on the weekly price charts since late February.

A recent rally in prices for ether (ETH) and other alternative cryptocurrencies has coincided with a stall-out in bitcoin’s rally this year.

Earlier Thursday, bitcoin’s so-called dominance ratio – its market capitalization as a share of that for all cryptocurrencies – slipped below 50% for the first time since 2018.

Bitcoin also has broken below its 50-day moving price average on the daily chart, seen as a sign of slowing momentum.

Pankaj Balani, CEO of crypto derivatives venue Delta Exchange, told CoinDesk earlier Thursday that the outlook was starting to look bearish for bitcoin.